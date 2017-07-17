Tipperary deaths - Monday 17 July, 2017

The late William Peters

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Peters, Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Clonmel. Formerly of Farnamanagh, Cashel. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his daughter Bridget Hennebry. Beloved husband of Bridget and much loved father of Matty, Kathleen, John, Mary, Teresa, Nora, Joan, Willie, Margaret, Paula, Michael, Noel and Majella. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Tuesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Jimmy Doran

The death has occurred of Jimmy Doran, Ballinard, Fethard, Co. Tipperary on July 15th 2017. Predeceased by his wife Joan, deeply regretted by his son Eddie, daughter Cathy, daughter-in-law Joanne, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Amber, Shannon, Jack and Conor, sister Mary, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Monday July 17th from 5 o.c to 7.30 o.c. Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, at 8 o.c. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o.c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Kerry Ann Morey

The death has occurred of Kerrie Ann Morey, James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, on July 14th 2017. Kerrie Ann, sadly missed by her heartbroken family; daughters Maci, Mackenzie and Mickayla, mother Anna, sisters, brothers, grandfather, stepfather, uncles, aunt, godparents, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, James Connolly Park, on Monday, from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Martin Esmonde

The death has occurred of Martin Esmonde, Moyne, Tipperary.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private Tuesday morning, please.



The late Mary O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donoghue (née Hickey), Ballygowan, Silvermines, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Timmy and brothers Pakie and Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat, Tommy, Timmy and John, sister Annie, brothers Tommy and Mikey, grandson Thomas Patrick, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

The late Georgie Ivers

The death has occurred of Georgie Ivers, Fennor, Urlingford, Thurles.

Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary-Ann, his adoring family Mary, Thomas, William, George, Therese, John and Joan, their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice, Twinlight Nursing Services and Irish Cancer Society.

The late Eileen O'Neill

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Neill (née Bowes), Grattan Park, Salthill, Galway; and Tipperary Town.

Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Sonya (Donnellan), Leonore and Tomás. Sadly missed by her husband and children, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Kevin and Paul, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, her adored grandchildren Mark, Rachael, Lucy, Chloe, Cara, Elsie and Leah, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Monday 17th July from 5.30 p.m. with Removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Claddagh. Funeral after 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 18th July to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West and Galway Hospice. 'May she rest in peace.

The late Martin Ryan

The death has occurred of Martin Ryan, Magoury, Drangan, Tipperary on 14th July 2017. Predeceased by his wife Theresa. Deeply regretted by his daughter Louise, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wide circle of wonderful friends and family.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 from O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for cremation at 1 o'c.