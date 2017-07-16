Tipperary deaths - Sunday 16 July, 2017

The late Georgie Ivers

The death has occurred of Georgie Ivers late of Fennor, Urlingford, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary-Ann, his adoring family Mary, Thomas, William, George, Therese, John and Joan, their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving for requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice, Twinlight Nursing Services and Irish Cancer Society.

The late Mary May Madden

The death has occurred of Mary May Madden (née Watson) late of Portland, Lorrha, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Christy. Sadly missed by her sons Larry, Gerard and Declan, daughter Jacinta, daughters in law Brigid and Phil, son in law Mike, grand-children, great grand-child, sister Annie, brothers Paddy and John Joe, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Sunday 16th July in Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, Portumna, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal after to St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha. Funeral Mass on Monday July 17th at 12oc with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen O'Neill

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Neill (née Bowes) late of Grattan Park, Salthill, Galway / Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Tom and much loved mother of Sonya (Donnellan), Leonore and Tomás. Sadly missed by her husband and children, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Kevin and Paul, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, her adored grandchildren Mark, Rachael, Lucy, Chloe, Cara, Elsie and Leah, extended family and many friends. Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Monday 17th July from 5.30 p.m. with Removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Mary's Church, Claddagh. Funeral after 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 18th July to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West and Galway Hospice.