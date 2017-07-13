Tipperary deaths - Thursday 13th July 2017

Late Edward Clarke

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Clarke of Tullaskeagh, Roscrea, Tipperary, in Portlaoise Hospital in his 94th year.

Pre-deceased by his wife Sue, brothers William, Bert & Richard.

Deeply regretted by his sister Rebecca, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, relatives & his good neighbours.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 6.00 with prayers at 8.00.

Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church of Ireland for Funeral Service at 2.00.

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Late Denis Dwan

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) Dwan, Woodpark, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary / Clare / Limerick, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Denis (Dinny) deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sisters Peggy (Tyrrell), Phyllis (Begley), Chris (Dufficey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to Puckane Church arriving at 7.30 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery. Family flowers only please. The family would like to thank Rivervale Nursing Home for all their kindness to Dinny.

Late Maura Hickey

The death has occurred of Maura Hickey (née Noonan), Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Tipperary, peacefully at Strathmore Lodge, Callan.

Maura, deeply missed by her loving husband Frank, sisters; Josie, Biddy and Nonie, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law.

Reposing at her nephews residence Ballyvoneen, Mullinahone, Thursday 13th July from 3pm with rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone.

Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery Killaghy, Mullinahone.



Late Nan Kerton

The death has occurred of Nan Kerton (née Cremmins), Connolly Park, Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses & staff of Melview Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Wife of the late Michael Kerton. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Jacinta and Martha and her partner Seamus, grandchildren Emma-Jane, Julie-Anne and Michael, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Requiem Mass at 1pm on Friday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.