Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 12 July, 2017

The late Katherine Barry

The death has occurred of Katherine Barry (née Doran) late of Rathbritt, Fethard, Tipperary / Newcastle, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, sons James, John, Donal and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Thomas, sister Alice, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence this Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Rosegreen Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Bridget Flanagan

The death has occurred of Bridget Flanagan (née Walsh) late of Clonsingle, Newport, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Timothy, sons John, Daniel, Gerard, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Wednesday evening, 12th July, from 6.30 p.m. with removal at 8.30 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Thursday 13th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.



The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Deeply missed by her loving family; son John, daughters Marion and Claire, their father Johnnie, her adored grandchildren Kieran, Declan, Johnny, Elliott and Lili, son-in-law Andrew, daughter-in-law Maria, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.