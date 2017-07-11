Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 11 July, 2017

The late Margaret Donovan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggie) Donovan (née O'Regan) late of Tarmon Drive, Thurles, Tipperary / Charleville, Cork. Predeceased by her husband John and son Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Eithne (English), sons Philip, Peter, Kieran and David, sister Olive, brothers Milo and Liam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 11th July from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 12th July at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.



The late James Hassey

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Hassey late of Borrisbeg, Templemore, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, daughter Vivienne, sons Patrick and Seamus, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Clare, Lorraine, grandchildren, Fionn, Ciara, Kate, Ultan, Hugo, Rían and Daithí, sisters Sadie, Breda and Rita, Uncle Larry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Wednesday, July the 12th from 5.30pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Thursday at 1pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late John Hayes

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Hayes late of Johnstown, Puckane, Tipperary / O'Briensbridge, Clare. Predeceased by his wife Peggy and brother Michael; sadly missed by his sons William, Francis and Patrick, daughters Marian (Minehan), Alice (Reynolds), Anne (Sweeney) and Noreen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Rody, sisters Hanna (Keane) and Liz (Murnane), sisters- in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday evening from 5.30 pm until 7.30pm Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Puckane at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am , with burial afterwards in Dromineer Cemetery.

The late Rosie Whelan

The death has occurred of Rosie Whelan late of Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Tramore, Waterford. Beloved mother of Erin Whelan, Dylan Wall, Keisha Wall and Christopher Wall. Sadly missed by her loving father William Whelan, sisters Margaret Maguire and Marcella Molloy, brother William Whelan and partner Stephen Hayes, aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her father’s home Glen Upper, Kilsheelan from 5.00pm on Wednesday, with removal at 7.30pm to Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.