Tipperary deaths - Sunday 9 July, 2017

The late Catherine (Kitty) English

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) English (née Brazil), Church Street, Ballyporeen. Peacefully at the South Tipperary General Hospital on 7th July 2017.

Kitty, retired N.T. wife of the late Tom, sister of the late Fr. Walter Brazil and Patrick Brazil. Sadly missed by her daughter Patsy son Michael, grandchildren Catherine and Terry, great grandchild Alfie, sister Gretta Wild, brother John ( Brother Donatus Brazil), brother in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Community Hall in Ballyporeen on Sunday 9th July from 5pm to 8pm. followed by removal to the church of the Assumption Ballyporeen. Requiem mass on Monday 10th July at 11a.m. followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery.



The late Mary O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née O'Dwyer), Lagganstown, Golden, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Cappa, Kilrush, Co. Clare, on July 8th 2017, peacefully in the loving care at St. Bernadette’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Mary, beloved wife of the late Tom and sister of the late Andy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathleen and Joan, son Michael, sons-in-law Rob and Jim, daughter-in-law Susan, her 11 grandchildren, sisters Josie and Rita, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00noon followed by Burial in New Inn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation to St. Patrick’s Hospital.



The late Alice O'Connor

The death has occurred of Alice O'Connor (née Davin), Old Toberaheena, Clonmel. Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of he family. Alice, wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Brian, Kay and Roisin, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Sarah and Jamie, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's church, Irishtown at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock. Burial thereafter in St. Patrick's Cemetery.