Tipperary deaths - Saturday 8 July, 2017

The late Alice O'Connor

The death has occurred of Alice O'Connor (née Davin), Old Toberaheena, Clonmel. Peacefully at her residence in the loving care of he family. Alice, wife of the late Michael, much loved mother of Brian, Kay and Roisin, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Sarah and Jamie, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's church Irishtown at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock. Burial thereafter in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Ita Ruddy

The death has occurred of Ita Ruddy (née Faulkner), Ashpark, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Sunday evening from 5.30 to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30 to St Nicholas' Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Society.

The late Anthony Cunningham

The death has occurred of Anthony Cunningham, Dublin and Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town, on June 21st 2017, Anthony, son of the late Pat. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Breda, sisters Sharon and Jacinta, brothers-in-law Philly and Aidan, aunt, nephew, nieces, cousins, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Willie Meehan

The death has occurred of Willie Meehan, Drumlemon, Clogheen, Tipperary on July 6th 2017. Deeply regretted by his brother Tommy, sisters Elizabeth, Helen, Nora and Alice, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday for 11 o 'clock Mass in St Kieran's Church, Ballylooby. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Monday morning.



The late Matthew Ryan

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Ryan, Knockballynoe, Kilfeacle, Tipperary on 6th July 2017 in his 94th year. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, deeply regretted by his loving family Michael, Catherine, Mary, Tess, Mattie, Tommy, Patrick, Martin & Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives , neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Sunday from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle on Monday at 11.45 am for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Monday morning please.



The late Seamus Cooke

The death has occurred of Seamus Cooke, 6 Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Kay (Smith), Loretta (Crowe) and Liz (Alao), son Seamus, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Sunday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.



The late Louise O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of Louise O'Callaghan (née Comerford), Pallasmore, Carrigatoher and late of Lahorna, Nenagh. Peacefully after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her beloved sister Elizabeth and brother Pete. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eoin and her cherished family Lisa, Cian, Nicole, Sean and Luke, mother Margaret, grandchildren Noah and Molly, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Youghalarra Church, Newtown, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c followed by Service and Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3 o'c. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice.