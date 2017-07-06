Irish deaths - Thursday 6 July, 2017

The late Philip Carey

The death has occurred of Philip Carey, Willow Park, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his mother Alice Carey. Beloved son of John, brother of Bethanne (Bourke) and father of Julian. Sadly missed by his loving dad, sister, son, aunts Margaret Burke, Carmel Cullen, uncles Liam Carey and Jim Nowlan, brother-in-law Eamon, extended family and friends.

Philip’s cremation took place earlier this week in Cooperstown, New York and he will repose at his home in Willow Park, Clonmel on Friday evening (July 14th) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday (July 15th) at 1.00pm in SS Peter & Paul’s Church followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Saturday morning please.



The late Patrick (Patie) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patie) O'Brien, Ballineety, Ardfinnan. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital in the presence of his loving family. Husband of the late Margaret (née Carrigan).

Reposing at his residence on this Friday, 7th July, from 4-8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan for 11am mass. Burial afterwards in St. Finian's cemetery, Ardfinnan.

The late Nora Ryan

The death has occurred of Nora Ryan (née Ryan-Kit), late of Kilbeg, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary; and Galway; Limerick on July 5th 2017, peacefully in her 101st year, at her daughter Margaret’s residence (Galway) Nora; wife of the late John C and mother of the late Annie and Majella; sadly missed by her loving sons Johnsie and Donnacha, daughters Sr. Mary (Ursulines of Jesus) and Margaret (McKiernan), sister Kathleen, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Friday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery.



The late Siobhan McKenna

The death has occurred of Siobhán McKenna (née Rush), Mount Bruis, Tipperary and formerly of Carland, Co. Tyrone, on July 5. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Joe and partner Diane, daughters Céire (Heffernan, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick), Sinéad and partner Gordan (Ballinalard, Tipperary), Imelda and partner Chris, brothers Aidan, Cilin, Kevin, Francis, Eamon and Donal, sisters Marog and Deirdre, aunts, son-in-law Garry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Olivia and Odharnait, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at Lattin Church on Saturday morning at 10.15am for 10.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The late Mary Shanahan

The death has occurred of Mary Shanahan (née Bourke), Shanballyduff, Drombane, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband James; deeply regretted by her loving family Sr. Mary FMM, Liam, Sadie, Philomena, John, James and Philip, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Ann and Sarah, grandchildren, brother Phil, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Thursday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in Upperchurch Cemetery.



The late Anthony McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) McLoughlin, 14 Knockanpierce, Nenagh and late of Nenagh Fire Brigade, peacefully, in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home , on July 5, 2017. Beloved husband of the late Maureen; deeply regretted by his loving daughters Helen and Majella (Toolan), son Brian, brothers Noel and Gay, sisters Tess and Margaret, grandchildren, son-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5 o'c. to 7 o'c. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday morning at 9.45 o'c. for Funeral Mass at 10 o'c. followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Maureen Kennedy

The death has occurred of Maureen Kennedy, Newbridge, Kildare and late of Garnafana, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Dan, Tom, Denis, John, Kathleen, Peg, Nancy and Tess. Very sadly missed by her sister-in-law Phyllis, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in Saint Joseph's Church, Toomevara on Friday, 7 July at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Church grounds. House Private. Family flowers only please.



The late Maureen O'Meara

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Meara (née Lawlor), Lisballyard , Rathcabbin, Roscrea, and late of Carrig and Lusmagh. Peacefully on July 5th in Portumna retirement village. Pre deceased by her husband Jack and son Pat. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons-in law, daughters-in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Portumna retirement village chapel this Thursday evening from 4:30pm with removal at 7:15pm arriving in Rathcabbin church at 8 o'clock. Funeral mass Friday at 2o'clock. Burial afterwards in Lorrha cemetery.