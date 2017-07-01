Tipperary deaths - Saturday 1 July, 2017

The late Teresa Bourke

The death has occurred of Teresa (Margaret Mary) Bourke (née Ryan) late of Pallasgreen, Limerick / Cappawhite, Tipperary. Wife of the late Michael; deeply regretted by her loving sister Kitty, brother-in-law Sean, niece Catherine, nephew John, special cousin Kitty, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Kitty O’Dwyer’s residence, Dromlara, Pallasgreen, Saturday evening from 5 o’c until 7.30 o’c. Arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker, for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Pallasgreen.

The late Joseph Browne

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Browne St.Patrick's Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving brother Christy, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 6 o'clock with removal to St.Mary's Church, Irishtown, at 7.30 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.



The late J.J. Carew

The death has occurred of J.J. CAREW late of Rosemount Heights, Cahir, Tipperary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving partner Angela Murphy, sons Julien, Niall and Vincent, daughter Lyndsay and their mother Roseanne, brothers John and Patrick, sisters Helen, Philomena, Margaret, Ann and Noreen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Sunday evening from 5.00oc to 7.00oc. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Monday for 11.00am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Solohead Cemetery.

The late Timothy Dwyer

The death has occurred of Timothy Dwyer Drombane Upper, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Maura; deeply regretted by his family Seamus, Mary, Kathleen and T.J., son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchild Ciara, great-grandchild Conor, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Saturday evening from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Mary's Church, Drombane for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Bridget Foley

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Foley late of 3 Abbot Crescent, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary / Kerry. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael and Anthony, daughter Mary, grandchildren, great-grand child, son-in-law Calman, daughters-in-law Caroline and Julie, brother Willie, sister Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Sunday 2nd July 2017 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Holycross Abbey. Requiem Mass Monday 3rd July 2017 at 11.30 and burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar, Co Kerry, arriving at 3.15pm approx.

The late Betty Frazer

The death has occurred of Betty Frazer (née Fox) late of Cullenagh south, Burncourt, Tipperary. Wife of the late Paddy, and loving mother of her son Michael, Sadly missed by her son Michael, brother Michael, daughter-in-law Tara, granchildren Jack, Molly and Lily, sster-in-law Maura, step children, nieces, nephews, grannephew, grannieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her brother's residence at Kilavenogue, Burncourt on tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 4pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret O'Brien

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Brien (née Ryan) late of Ballymakeera, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Michael, cherished mother of Con (Nealy) and Tina, sister of Mary (Portelli) and the late Tommy, sister-in-law of the late Louis. Sadly missed by her family, her adored grandchildren Colin, Amy, Bryan, James, and Avril, daughter-in-law Ber, son-in-law Martin, sisters-in-law Noreen, Judy, Anne and Eileen, brothers-in-law Tim and Pat, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in St Gobnait's Church, Ballyvourney, on Sunday evening from 6.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00am. Funeral afterwards to St Gobnait's Cemetery, Ballyvourney.

The late Ollie Jack O'Brien

The death has occurred of Baby Ollie Jack O'Brien late of Glen Lower Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Brendan and Linda, brothers Robbie and Ben, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends. Reposing at the family home this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock with Mass of the Holy Angels at 7 o'clock. Private cremation on Monday at the Island Crematorium.