Tipperary deaths - Friday 30 June, 2017

The late Bridget Foley

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Foley late of 3 Abbot Crescent, Holycross, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Kerry and London. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael and Anthony, daughter Mary, grandchildren, great-grand child, son-in-law Calman, daughters-in-law Caroline and Julie, brother Willie, sister Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Sunday 2nd July 2017 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Holycross Abbey. Requiem Mass Monday 3rd July 2017 at 11.30 and burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery, Glencar, Co Kerry, arriving at 3.15pm approx.

The late J.J. Carew

The death has occurred of J.J. Carew late of Rosemount Heights, Cahir, Tipperary. He will be very sadly missed by his loving partner Angela Murphy, sons Julien, Niall and Vincent, daughter Lyndsay and their mother Roseanne, brothers John and Patrick , sisters Helen, Philomena, Margaret, Ann and Noreen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Philip Carey

The death has occurred of Philip Carey late of Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his mother Alice Carey. Beloved son of John, brother of Bethanne (Bourke) and father of Julian. Sadly missed by his loving dad, sister, son, aunts Margaret Burke and Carmel Cullen, uncles Liam Carey and Jim Nowlan, brother-in-law Eamon, extended family and friends.Funeral Arrangements Later.



The late Fr. William Hanly SAC

The death has occurred of Fr. William HANLY SAC late of Pallottine Community, Kickham St., Thurles, Tipperary / Askeaton, Limerick. Fr. William of the Pallottine College, Thurles and formerly of Askeaton, Co. Limerick died peacefully at St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles following a long illness. Remembered with love and affection by his Pallottine Community, his sister Mary (Frost), brother James, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, former parishioners and a wide circle of friends. Lying in repose at the Pallottine College, Kickham St., Thurles on Sunday, 2nd July from 4pm to 7pm followed by prayers and removal to the College chapel. Concelebrated Funeral Mass on Monday, 3rd July at 12 noon in the College chapel, burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery at St. Mary's, Cabra, Thurles.



The late Rita Meiklereid

The death has occurred of Rita Meiklereid (née Lloyd) late of Newbridge, Kildare / Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving son Hugh and daughter Sarah, sisters Mary, Carmel, Phil and Bernadette, brothers Michael and Frankie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.House Strictly Private Please. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Donal Murphy

The death has occurred of Donal Murphy late of Birdhill, Tipperary / Adare, Limerick. Predeceased by Baby son James and brother Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Agatha (nee Dooley), sons Andrew, Paul and Dermot, daughters Sarah, Aideen and Lucy, daughters in law, sons in law, beloved grandchildren, brothers Martin, Fr. James, Andrew, sisters Kathleen, Sr. Anne-Marie (L.C.M.) and Helen, large circle of extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Saturday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock arriving at Holy Trinity Church, Adare, for 8 p.m. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2 o'clock, burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Adare. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Family house private, please.