Tipperary deaths - Monday 26 June, 2017

The late Michael Dalton

The death has occurred of Michael Dalton late of Cloughaleigh, Golden, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary Jo, son Gavin, daughter Lauren, parents Pat and Nellie, brothers John and Patrick, sister Marie Hall, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral this Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sheila Flanagan

The death has occurred of Sheila Flanagan (née McDonnell) late of Ranelagh, Dublin 6, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved mother of Gráinne, Aisling, Niamh, Oisín and the late Fiachra and much loved sister of the recently deceased Hugh and the late Michael; very sadly missed by her children, brother J.P., sisters Ann, Maureen and Rita, adored grandchildren Líle, Art, Cuisle, Oscar and Iseult, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home tomorrow, Monday, from 4 o'c. to 8 o'c. Removal on Tuesday to Church of the Holy Name, Upper Beechwood Avenue, arriving at 5.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10 o'c., with burial thereafter in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The late Philomena Kenny

The death has occurred of Philomena (Philly) Kenny late of Hillview, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her brothers Joe and Michael, sisters Kathleen, Rita, Bernadette and and Carmel, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Tuesday, June 27th, from 6 o'c. to 8 o'c. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Wednesday, June 28th, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Moira McInerney

The death has occurred of Moira McInerney (née Greene) late of Burke Street, Fethard, Tipperary. Pre deceased by her husband James (Jimmy), deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Tuesday June 27th at 11 am followed by private cremation.

The late Maureen Moloney

The death has occurred of Maureen Moloney (née Ryan) late of 59 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Danny, Son Donal, Daughters Martina, Siobhan, Susan and Rosaleen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, neices, nephews, relatives and many friends Reposing at her residence Monday evening from 4 oc, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her residence Tuesday morning at 11.15am arriving at St Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 12oc. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

The late Mary Murphy

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Tierney) late of Blackrock Park, Mallow, Cork and formerly of Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Billy and dear mother of Mairead (McGrath), Liam, Liz (Doyle), Colie, David and the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James' Avenue, Mallow on Monday evening from 7.45pm to 9.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Gobnait's Cemetery.