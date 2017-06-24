Tipperary deaths - Saturday 24 June, 2017

The late Maura Power

The death has occurred of Maura Power (née McDermott), Western Road, Clonmel. Suddenly at her residence. Maura, wife of the late John, sadly missed by her loving family Brendan, Dermott, Conor and Tony, sisters Peggy and Sheila, sister-in-law Mary, daughters-in-law, Nuala, Mary, and Ella, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a dear friend Bridie O'Callaghan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, arriving at 11.45 o'clock for requiem mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Mary Wade

The death has occurred of Mary Wade (née Hopkins), Cloran Old, Cloneen, Tipperary on June 22nd 2017. Mary, deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Margaret, Richard, Caroline, Noel, Catherine, Sandra and Louise, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday from 4 o'c.to 7 o'c. Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'c. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Br. Amedy Hayes

The death has occurred of Br. Amedy Hayes, De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown, Mountrath and formerly of Rearcross and Kilconane, Norwood, Nenagh. Passed away peacefully in Miguel House, on Thursday, 22nd June. Brother of the Late Michael Hayes. Deeply regretted by his brother Martin (USA), nephews Seamus, John and Jim (USA), nieces Maura, Breda, Kay, Patsy, Madeline and Caroline (USA), grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and confrere and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House on Saturday, from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral Liturgy and Mass on Sunday, 25th June at 2.00pm in Castletown. Burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.