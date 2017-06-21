Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 21 June, 2017

The late Stephen Hoare

The death has occurred of Stephen Hoare, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Connors’ Close, Cashel, on June 19th 2017, following an accident. Stephen, beloved son of the late Marie Hoare. Deeply regretted by his brothers Oliver, John-Paul, Andrew, David, Declan and Martin, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Thursday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

The late Sister Mary Teresa Ryan

The death has occurred of Sister Mary Teresa Ryan, Good Shepherd Convent, Pennywell Road, Limerick and late of Drum, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, on June 20th 2017 (peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in- community, sister Nora Frend, brother-in-law George, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Good Shepherd Convent, Limerick on Wednesday, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in Convent Chapel on Thursday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Good Shepherd Convent Cemetery, Hennessy’s Road, Waterford. (arriving 2.30pm approx).