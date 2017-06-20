Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 20 June, 2017

The late Joe Hanrahan

The death has occurred of Joe (Mini Joe) Hanrahan, 7 Churchview, Ballingarry, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Lizzy and Joe, girlfriend Kate and son Jamie, brothers Thomas and Kieran, sisters Ann and Christine, aunts, uncles, nieces, relatives, best friend Jonathan Ivors and wide circle of friends

Funeral arrangements later.

The late Donal Doyle

The death has occurred of Donal Doyle, Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Kylemakill, Moyne, Co. Tipperary, on 18th June 2017 (peacefully) in St. Vincent's University Hospital.

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of St. Mary Star of The Sea, Sandymount, arriving at 9.50 o’c. for Funeral Mass at 10.00 o’c. Burial afterwards at Shanganagh Cemetery.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Smyth). Sadly missed by his brother Larry, sons Jarlath and Félim, granddaughter Catherine, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Bothar (www.bothar.ie).

The late Brian Murphy

The death has occurred of Brian Murphy, 24 Ard na Greine, Tullaskeagh, Roscrea.

Reposing at his parents' house Ashbury, on Tuesday evening from 4.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.00 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.