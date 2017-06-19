Tipperary deaths - Monday 19 June, 2017

The late John (Jacky) Horgan

The death has occurred of John (Jacky) Horgan, Greenane and formerly of Clonpet, Tipperary Town, on June 18th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. John (Jacky), deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Hospital Mortuary this Monday evening from 5pm with Removal at 6pm to St. Patrick’s Hospital Chapel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 9.45am followed by Burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Benedict’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital.



The late Eugene Treanor

The death has occurred of Eugene Treanor, Shanballyduff, Cashel, and formerly of Emyvale, Co. Monaghan, on June 17th 2017, Eugene, deeply regretted by his partner Nuala, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Helen Cahalan

The death has occurred of Helen Cahalan, Ballylusky, Ardcroney, Nenagh. Funeral Arrangements to follow.

The late Lena (Ellen) O'Connor

The death has occurred of Lena (Ellen) O'Connor (née Egan), Renmore, Galway and formerly Lisheen, Moyne, Thurles. (Peacefully), much loved mother of Helen, Claire and the late Edel. Predeceased by her sister Nano; sadly missed by her daughters, brothers Rev Fr. John P.P. , Tom and Pat, sisters Mary, Anna, Margaret and Bridget, sons-in-law Stephen and Mark, her adored grandchildren Riley, Ella, Ellen, Daniel, Lainey and Calvin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore on Tuesday 20th June from 5.30 p.m. with Removal to the Church at 7.00 p.m. Funeral after 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 21st June to the New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers Society.