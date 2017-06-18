Tipperary deaths - Sunday 18 June, 2017

The late Jeremiah O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) O'Dwyer late of An Duiche, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by his loving wife Eunice. Deeply regretted by his brother Michael, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St.Michael's Church, Tipperary arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Cremation afterwards at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 1pm.

The late Mary O'Rourke

The death has occurred of Mary O'Rourke (née Doyle) late of Castle Park, Ashbourne, Meath / Holycross, Tipperary. Loving wife of David and dear mother of Tadhg, Aoife and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by her family, grandchildren Jonah, Callum, Niamh, Luka and Diego, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Donna, sister-in-law Lily, nieces nephews, relatives and her many dear friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock this Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St Declan's Cemetery, Ashbourne.