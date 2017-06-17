Tipperary deaths - Saturday 17 June, 2017

The late Mary Cahill

The death has occurred of Mary Cahill (née Travers) formerly Loughtagalla House, Loughtagalla, Thurles, Tipperary. In her 100th year. Wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Willie, Michael and Thomas, daughters Maureen, Kathleen, Anna, Rita and Stella, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 19th June from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 20th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Pat Crosse

The death has occurred of Pat Crosse late of Kyle, Solohead and Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Peter, sisters-in-law Mary and Agnes, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary town, this, Saturday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on tomorrow Sunday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Peter Kinane

The death has occurred of Peter Kinane late of Kevinsfort, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Ballintemple, Dundrum, Tipperary. Beloved brother of the late T.J. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie, sons Philip and Michael, daughters-in-law Mary and Breda, grandchildren David, Noel, Peter, Peadar, Sarah and Maria, brothers Noel and John, sister Mairéad Perkins, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many great friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 5pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballymoreen Cemetery.

The late Donald McDonald

The death has occurred of Donald (Donny) Mcdonald late of Woodville Terrace, Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Donald (Donny) McDonald (retired draughtsman South Tipperary County Council)Woodville Terrace, Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel​, 15th June 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, surrounded by his brother Tom and his very close friends Fiona, Katie, John, Jimmy and Deirdre. Very deeply regretted by his family, relatives, work colleagues and his many friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church at 12.45pm on Monday for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late William Moloney

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Moloney late of Coon, Kilkenny / Tipperary. In his 89th year. Late of Strand Bar, Coon, Co. Kilkenny and Ballinahon/Clogher, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary and treasured father of Noreen, Johnny, Richard, Helen (Phelan), Michael, Liam, Orla (Phelan), Conor and Niall. Dearly loved Grandad of his fifteen grandchildren. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Josie (Carey), John, Paddy, Eileen (Medley) and Con. He will be sadly missed by his brother Tommy, daughters-in-law Christine, Kathleen, Elaine, Martina and Lyn, sons-in-law Pat and Aidan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing from 2 p.m. Friday at his residence. Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6 p.m. Family time on Saturday please. Funeral arriving for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Coon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown.

The late Pat Murphy

The death has occurred of Pat Murphy late of Lahorna, Nenagh, Tipperary / Puckane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Paddy and Kathleen, brothers Kieran, Neil and John, sisters Marie and Philomena, his partner Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Puckane Church on Monday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney new Cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Benny Quinn

The death has occurred of Benny Quinn late of Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Benny and Mary. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Margaret, Lilly, Mary, Breda, Catherine and Stella, brothers Michael and Felix, nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, cousins, relatives, best friend John Hickey, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 17th June, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our Lady and St Kevin's Church, Littleton on Sunday, 18th June, at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.