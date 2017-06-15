Tipperary deaths - Thursday 15 June, 2017

The late James Joseph O'Donnell

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jim) O'Donnell late of Sandycove, Dublin / Waterford / Limerick / Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Joanelle; sadly missed by his children Aoife, Alan and Colm, daughters-in-law Lynn and Deirdre, granddaughters Leah, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Neasa, Doireann and Béibhinn; sister Nora, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, from his residence to the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey arriving 5pm. Funeral on Friday after 10am Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. House private. Enquiries to Quinns of Glasthule, tel: 01 2806756.

The late Joseph Breen

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Breen late of Longford Pass, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his son Eddie. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his loving family Stephen and Teresa, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Regina, grandchildren James, Hannah, Kate, Joe, Susan and Ruth, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery.