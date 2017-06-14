Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 14 June, 2017

The late Joe Barrett

The death has occurred of Joe Barrett late of Market Hill, Fethard, Tipperary. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish, Fethard tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Joseph Breen

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Breen late of Longford Pass, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his son Eddie. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary, his loving family Stephen and Teresa, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Regina, grandchildren James, Hannah, Kate, Joe, Susan and Ruth, sisters, brother, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery.

The late Josephine Glascott

The death has occurred of Josephine Glascott late of Parkview, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. The death has occurred of Josephine Glascott, Park View, Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary. Josephine (nee Larkin) pre-deceased by her husband Robert, deeply regretted by her daughters Helen, Maria, Marguerite, her sons, Gerard and Robert, her sister, May Walsh, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 5pm, with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Margaret Hayes

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hayes (née Ryan) late of Johnstown, Puckane, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Jack and loving mother of William, Francis, Patrick, Marian (Minehan), Alice (Reynolds), Anne (Sweeney) and Noreen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Ivy, Joan and Noreen (Norry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh this (Wednesday) evening from 5 o'c. until 7 o'c. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Puckane at 8 o'c. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in Dromineer Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Bridget Keane

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Keane (née Kenny) late of Coolbane, Liscarroll, Cork / Clonmel, Tipperary. The death has taken place of Bridget Keane, (nee Kenny) of Coolbane, Liscarroll, who passed away, peacefully, at her residence, beloved wife of Joe. Sadly missed by her loving husband sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers and friends. Reposing in O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Buttevant on Thursday, 15th June, from 6pm to 8pm followed by prayers. Reception into St. Joseph's Church, Liscarroll on Friday at 12.30pm followed by Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to the local cemetery. House private



The late Anna Lanigan

The death has occurred of Anna Lanigan (née Holohan) late of Davis Ave., Clonmel, Tipperary / Johnstown, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Jerry Lanigan. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Maria, Triona, Fionnula and Brenda, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great -granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society.

The late Stephen Quinlan

The death has occurred of Stephen Quinlan late of Derrynaflan Avenue, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, mother Collette, father John, sons Jack and Patrick, sister Leigh, brothers Rodger, Sean and Liam, Emma, grandmother Alice Dunne, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his mother's residence (27 Caisleán Cuirt, Cabra Road, Thurles) on Wednesday, 14th June, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at Our lady and St Kevin's Church, Littleton on Thursday, 15th June, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.