Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 13 June, 2017

The late Aileen Hallahan

The death has occurred of Aileen Hallahan (née Kenny) late of Rathloose, Powerstown, Clonmel, Tipperary / Campile, Wexford. Pre-deceased by her husband Pierce. Beloved mother of Pat and Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brother-in-law Harold, sisters-in-law Aine, Dorothy and Patsy, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Tuesday from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Maureen Mooney

The death has occurred of Maureen Mooney (née Shanahan) late of Glasnevin, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Roy, sister of the late Michael Shanahan and cousin of the late Bobby Hannigan. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son Colin, daughter Angela, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass at 10 am on Friday, 16th June 2017, at Corpus Christi Church, Griffith Avenue, Dublin 9, followed by burial at Dardistown Cemetery, Collinstown Cross, Swords Road, Cloghran, Co. Dublin. Family flowers only please.

The late Frank O'Brien

The death has occurred of Frank O'Brien late of Wolfe Tone St., Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Pat, son of the late Francie and Aggie O'Brien and brother of the late John and Denis. Sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers Tim, Myles and Brendan, sisters-in-law, Sheila, Anne, Diana and Brenda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Saturday (June 17th) at 11-30am in St. Oliver's Church, Clonmel followed by burial of Ashes in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Eamon O'Meara

The death has occurred of Eamon O'Meara late of Ballindarra, Riverstown, Birr, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly. Eamon O'Meara Ballindarra, Riverstown, Birr, (former supervisor at Derrinlough briquette factory). Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Mary, Eamonn, Colm, Ciaran, Pauline and Kevin. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, brother Donie, sons and daughters-in-law, Martin, Fiona, Donna, Edel, David and Fiona, sister-in-law Mary brothers-in-law Michael-John, and Georgie, grandchildren Erin, Conor, Ciara, Kate, Cathal, Cillian, Cormac, Caoimhe, Gemma, Avril, Amber and Juliet, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Rosary at 8 o'c. Removal on Wedensday morning leaving house at 10.15 o'c to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Clonghill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Renal Unit Tullamore Hospital. House private on Wednesday morning.

The late Hannie Percy

The death has occurred of Hannie Percy (née Egan) late of Park Avenue West, Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by her son Frankie. Hannie, deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons, Tim and Sean, daughter-in-law Aoife, adored grandchildren, Ryan, Greig, Róisín, Orlaith and Caoimhe, sisters Nellie (Mcenroe) and Mary (Greed), sister-in-law Marion, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

The late Stephen Quinlan

The death has occurred of Stephen Quinlan late of Derrynaflan Avenue,Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne, mother Collette, father John, sons Jack and Patrick, sister Leigh, brothers Rodger, Sean and Liam, Emma, grandmother Alice Dunne, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements to follow.

The late Eamon Sheehan

The death has occurred of Eamon Sheehan late of St. Conlon's Home and late of Carrig Rua, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lynda and children Kenneth, Michelle and Andrea, his mother Nancy Sheehan and granddaughter Hayley, brothers Pat and Tony, sisters Marie, Susan, Veronica, Evelyn and Carmel, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow, Tuesday, from 5 o'c with removal to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7 o'c to arrive at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.