Tipperary deaths - Monday 12 June, 2017

The late Mary Bridget McKeogh

The death has occurred of Mary Bridget (Maureen) McKeogh (née McKeogh) late of Ballyea, Ballina, Tipperary. In her 99th Year, predeceased by her beloved husband Jim and grandson James. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John Joe, Jimmy, Danny and Jerry, daughters-in-law Margaret, Sheila, Annette and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friemds. Reposing on Tuesday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 4pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to Boher Church, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in Templekelly Cemetery, Ballina.

The late Roberta Stokes

The death has occurred of Roberta Stokes late of Clonmel and late of Pease St. Cahir, , Tipperary. She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers William, John and Pat, sisters Margaret (Peggy) Muriel and Victoria, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on this Monday evening from 6pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.