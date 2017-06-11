Tipperary deaths - Sunday 11 June, 2017

The late Maurice Cunningham

The death has occurred of Maurice Cunningham late of Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Husband of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Tom and Michael, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Charlie and Kyle, sister Josephine, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary town, this Sunday evening from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary town. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary town.



The late Aidan Kilkelly

The death has occurred of Aidan Kilkelly late of Lisgorm Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved husband of Anne (Ruth) and father of Paula, Michael, Dervla, Aideen and Annemarie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son, brother Michael and sisters Pat and Una, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral home this Sunday evening from 6 o'clock with evening prayers at 7.15 o'clock. Removal on Monday afternoon to SS Peter & Paul's church arriving at 2.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 3 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patricks cemetery.

Funeral Home private on Monday please.

The late Brenda Meehan

The death has occurred of Brenda Meehan (née Tobin) late of Kickham Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Very deeply regretted by her loving son Tony, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Andy, grandchildren Ramona, Melissa and Juanita, great-grandchildren Dale, Cayta & Zach, brother-in-law Manus (Donegal), relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.



The late Bridget O'Brien

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Brien late of Upper Friar Street, Cashel, Tipperary / Galbally, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her borther Michael, sisters Teresa and Bernadette, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.00noon followed by Burial in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Lisvernane.



The late Michael O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Michael O'Dwyer late of 25 Castlepark, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Tom and sister Ann Gleeson. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Fiona and Michelle, son-in-law Edward, grandchildren Lauren, Jade, Amy, Lucy, Chantelle, Natasha, Lewis, Shannon and Brandon, his sister Mary, brothers Tommy and Eddie, Catherine and Tom, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues of the Prison Officer's Association and many friends. Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday morning at 10.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven. House private on Tuesday morning please.