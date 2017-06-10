Tipperary deaths - Saturday 10 June, 2017

The late Bridget Carew

The death has occurred of Bride (Bridget) Carew late of Kilmore, Dundrum, Tipperary / Limerick. Bride (Bridget) ex Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Michael, sisters Maureen and Sr Imelda. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers John and James, sisters Margaret, Teresa, Sr Olivère and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, this Sunday, June 11th, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Monday at 11:30am, followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel. Family flowers only, please.



The late Tim Woods

The death has occurred of Tim Woods late of Bushfield, Carrigatogher, Nenagh, Tipperary. Brother of the recently deceased Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sister, John, Mary Murphy and Fr Dan Woods P.P. Kilcommon, brother-in-law Donal, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Monday evening at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5.30 o'clock with removal at 7.30 o'clock to Boher Church, arriving for 8 o clock. Reqieum Mass Tuesday at 11.30 o'clock with burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery. Enquiries to McCormack’s Funeral Director’s, Kilcommon 062-78105.