Tipperary deaths- Tuesday 6 June, 2017

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael Ryan, Bawnmore, Cashel, Tipperary. June 5th 2017, peacefully at home. Michael (in his 91st year). Beloved brother of the late Jimmy, Maureen, Patrick and Nora. Deeply regretted by his relatives and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour today, Tuesday, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Pat Meagher

The death has occurred of Pat Meagher, "Stepping Stones" Kedrah, Cahir, Tipperary. Pat passed away peacefully after a brief illness fought with courage and dignity in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of the Mater Private, Dublin. Very deeply regretted by his loving family and his many friends. Reposing at his home today, Tuesday, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Wednesday morning for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Hospice Foundation.

The late Bill Dowling

The death has occurred of Bill Dowling, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Tipperary, after a short illness, surrounded by his family, in the care of the Matron and staff of Aut Even Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nuala, daughters Dearbhla and Orla (Gleeson), brother Larry, grandchildren Cathal and Róisín, son-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, June 7, from 6pm to 8pm, arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 8, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Maureen Barr

The death has occurred of Maureen Barr, Tipperary. Late of ATS. Peacefully. Service in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross at 10am today, Tuesday, followed by cremation.