Tipperary deaths - Sunday 4 June, 2017

The late Dr. Mary Crowley

The death has occurred of Dr. Mary Crowley (née O'Mahony) late of Leixlip, Kildare / Mullinahone, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Tony, dear daughter of the late Martin and Maureen; sister of Elma, Michael, Liam, the late John Bosco and baby Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends and colleagues. She will be greatly missed by her patients and all who knew her. Reposing from 6:00 o’clock on Tuesday evening at Ryevale Nursing home, Confey, Leixlip with removal to arrive at the nearby Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey at 8:30 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:00 o’clock with burial afterwards in Confey cemetery.



The late George Maher

The death has occurred of George Maher late of Belmont and Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by Carmel, Peg and by Paddy Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving family Frances, Edward, Justine, Marie and Tracey, brother Sean, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 4 o'c with removal at 6 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 6.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10 o'c, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Denis McInerney

The death has occurred of Denis McInerney late of Murgasty Hill, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his father Joe, mother Catherine and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his aunt Eileen (O'Gorman, Ballyporeen), sister-in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, cousins, The Mason Family, good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.



The late Patricia Webster

The death has occurred of Patricia Webster (née Ryan) late of 9 Cashel Road, Killenaule, Tipperary. Loved and missed by her mother Ellen, husband Michael, daughter Natasha, sons Francis, Aiden and Robert, grandchildren Ulyana, Eva, Annie, Robert, Michael, Chloe, Isabelle and Zoe, sisters June and Ann, brothers Tommy, Andy, Damien and Paul, daughters-in-law Olga, Michelle and Catherine and son-in-law Michael. Reposing at her home, 9 Cashel Road, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Sunday from 5pm with removal on Monday morning at 11am to St Mary's, Church, Killenaule. Burial after in Crosscannon Cemetery, Killenaule. House private Monday morning, please.