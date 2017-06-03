Tipperary deaths - Saturday 3 May, 2017

The late Josephine Barrett

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Barrett (née McGrath) late of Ballyclerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Cahir, Tipperary. Josie (formerly of Kilcommon, Cahir) died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Tom and mother of the late Maurice. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Kieran and Terry, daughters Elaine, Adrienne and Jessica, sisters Noreen, Kitty and Eileen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. She will be reposing in Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir from 5pm to 7pm on Sunday evening, followed by private cremation.

The late Angela Dalton

The death has occurred of Angela Dalton (née Gray) late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her loving sons Peter, John, Michael, Dermot, Patrick and Mark, daughters Angela, Philomena, Sharon, Deborah, Patricia and Louise, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Saturday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Don Fennessy

The death has occurred of Don (Cianán) Fennessy late of Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary. Don (Cianán) Sqdr. Ldr. (Retired) R.A.F., predeceased by his brother Dr. John Fennessy, Chicago, deeply mourned by his wife Bríd, sister Nora Stapleton, Waterford, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan on Sunday 4th June from 4 p.m. with removal at 6 p.m. to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Requiem Mass on Monday 5th June at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please.



The late Elizabeth Looby

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lilly) Looby (née Power) late of Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Billy and much loved mother of Siobhan (Linnane), Anne (Looby) and Maura (Lafford). Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sister Greta (Power), grandchildren Tara, Aisling, Éanan, David and Shauna, great-grandchildren Ellyse and Naoise, sons-in-law Colm and Fran, brothers-in-law Michael and Larry, sisters-in-law Aileen and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.