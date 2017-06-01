Tipperary deaths - Thursday 1 June, 2017

The late Mairead O'Connor

The death has occurred of Mairead O'Connor (née O'Brien) late of 54 Wasley St., North Perth, Australia and formerly, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jock, sons Aidan and Jonathan, her heartbroken parents Mick and Josie, brothers Gerry, J.J., Micheal and Tony, sister Siobhán, brother-in-law Dermot, sister-in-law Monica, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mairead's Memorial Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday morning, 3rd June at 11am. Burial of ashes after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Peggy Purcell

The death has occurred of Peggy Purcell (née Stapleton) late of Foilicaman, Coalbrook, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Neddie, deeply regretted by her loving sons Jimmy, Dick, Michael and Eamon, daughters Brigid, Margaret, Helen and Kay, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in -law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Thursday 1st June 2017 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole via Mary-Willies. Requiem Mass Friday 2nd June 2017 at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.