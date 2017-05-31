Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 31 May, 2017

The late Mary Doyle

The death has occurred of Mary Doyle (née Staunton) late of Knockannaveigh, New Inn, Tipperary / Moygownagh, Mayo. Mary passed away peacefully at home after a very brief illness (daughter of the late Bernadette Staunton). She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Albert, son Jonathon, daughters Cliona and Lorraine, father Tommie, brother Pádraic, sisters Eugenie, Christine, Deirdre, Bernadette and Frances, Teenie, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, brothers-in-law, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at her home in Knockannaveigh on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn on Thursday morning for Mass at 11:30am. Burial will take place on Friday after 1pm Mass in St. Cormack's Church, Moygownagh, Co. Mayo, in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Hospice Movement.



The late Paul Heyes

The death has occurred of Paul Heyes late of 40 Copperbeach View, Roscrea, Tipperary and Wigan, England. Died suddenly in England. Funeral arrangements to follow