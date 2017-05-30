Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 30 May, 2017

The late Josephine Beamish

The death has occurred of Josephine Beamish late of Barnane House, Templemore, Tipperary

In her 99th year. Much loved wife of the late Group Captain Charles Beamish, mother of Val, Pam, Jo and Victor, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service at St. Mary's Church of Ireland Templemore, Co. Tipperary on Thursday 1st June at 12.30pm. Cremation at Mount Jerome, Dublin on Friday 2nd June at 9.30am.



The late John Considine

The death has occurred of John Considine late of Bella Cottage, Shanrahan, Clogheen, Cahir, Tipperary / Limerick. Beloved husband of June. Dearly loved father of Sean and Tara. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Becky, son-in-law Eoin, grandchildren Kitty, Ellie, Mia, Isla, Kallen and Rubin, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Meelick Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.