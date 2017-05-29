Tipperary deaths Monday 29th May

The late Hugh McDonnell.

The death has occurred of Hugh McDonnell, Streamstown, Roscrea.

The Cistercian College, Roscrea & formerly of Carrigatoher, Burgess, Co. Tipperary.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Deeply grieved by his wife Nora, daughters Deirdre, Fiona, Niamh & Aoife, sons Jim & David, grandchildren, brothers Michael (deceased) & JP, sisters Ann, Shiela, Maureen & Rita, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours & friends. RIP.

Reposing at the family home in Streamstown, Roscrea on Monday from 2.00pm with removal at 7.00pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 8.00. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in Youghalarra Cemetery, Newtown, Co. Tipperary.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis"

The late Ronald Worthy

The death has occurred of Ronald Worthy, Nenagh.

Formerly of Witham, Essex. Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda (nee O'Brien, McDonagh St., Nenagh), his brother Joseph, nephews Andrew, Matthew, Stephen and Raymond, sister-in-law Kathleen O'Brien, brother-in-law Michael O'Brien and their families.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan's Funeral Home Nenagh from 6pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c with burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.