Tipperary deaths Sunday 28th May

The late Eileesh Quirke

The death has occurred of Eileesh Quirke (née Skelly), Holycross, Tipperary, and Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband John. After a short illness, surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Carmel, brothers Liam, Sean and Thomas, sisters Noreen (McGrath) and Sr Maureen (Presentation Sisters), brother in law John (McGrath), sisters-in-law Josie (Quirke), Kathleen (Quirke), Peggy (Skelly) and Josephine (Skelly), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and former colleagues in Holycross Abbey.

Reposing at her residence on Monday 29th May from 5pm to 8pm, arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 30th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ann Walsh

The death has occurred of Ann Walsh (née Purcell), Storey Lane, Old Bridge, Clonmel on 26th May 2017, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, aunt Nellie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, goddaughter Marie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Monday with burial immediately afterwards in Clerihan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.



The late Anne Veronica Ryan

The death has occurred of Anne Veronica (Ronnie) Ryan, late of Old Castle, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary; Dewsberry, UK; and Glenview Drive, Shelbourne Road, Limerick, on May 27th 2017, in the exceptional care of Management and Staff of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Sister of the late Sr. Lola, Sr. Helen and Donal; deeply regretted by her loving sister Nessa, cousins, relatives and friends.

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite on Monday morning at 11 o’c for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Toem Cemetery.



The late Mary Dore

The death has occurred of Mary (Mai) Dore (née Boland), Ferry Lane, Lismore, Co, Waterford and formerly of Monslatt, Killenaule, Co, Tipperary, on 26th May 2017, peacefully. Loving wife of the late Maurice. Deeply regretted by her loving son Richard, daughters Helen Duncan, Frances Dore-Horgan and Miriam Dore, brother Edmund, sister Lena Slattery, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Noel Horgan and Joe Newe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm followed by removal at 7.00pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Lismore. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.00am. Followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery, Killenaule, Co, Tipperary.

The late Marie Duggan

The death has occurred of Marie Duggan (née Roche), Galtee View, Bansha, Tipperary on May 26th, 2017. Wife of the late Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, John, Sue and Paula, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday evening, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Kathleen Stanley

The death has occurred of Kathleen Stanley (née Shelley), Sarsfield Street, Nenagh. Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Philip and granddaughter Rachael, much loved mother of daughters Anne (Hogan), Noreen (Jones) and Kate (Kenneally), sons Tom, Mike, Noel and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Una and Noreen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, John's partner Martina, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.



The late Alfie Kinsella

The death has occurred of Alfie Kinsella, Carrig Hill, Roscrea, and formerly of Clareen House, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly. Peacefully. Predeceased by his wife Dr Margaret (Peggy) Kinsella. Deeply regretted by his son Barry, daughters Annette and Adrienne, daughter-in-law Jacinta, son-in-law Garry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 5 o'clock untill 7.30 o'clock, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, arriving at 8.15 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery Shinrone. House private. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice c/o of Treacy's Funeral Directors, Shinrone.