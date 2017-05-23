Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 23 May, 2017

The late Mary Fanning

The death has occurred of Mary Fanning (née Molloy), Monslatt, Killenaule, Tipperary on 22nd May 2017. In the loving care of the staff of Bailey House Nursing Home, Killenaule. Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Joan. Deeply regretted by her loving family Margaret, Elsie, Mary, Michael, Thomas, Ann and Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Tuesday evening from 4.30 o'c to 7 o'c. arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 am. followed by burial afterwards in Crosscannon Cemetery.



The late David Dee

The death has occurred of David (Davie) Dee, Oola Village, Co. Limerick and Boherdiotia, Solohead, Co. Tipperary, on May 22nd, 2017. Peacefully at St. John's Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Michael and Willie, daughter Una, son-in-law Bernard (Hogan), daughter -in-law Vivienne, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town on Tueday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Anthony's Cemetery, Oola.



The late Teresa McCormack

The death has occurred of Teresa McCormack (née Hayden), Ceannts Fort, Mt Brown, Dublin 8, and formerly Tipperary Town, on May 20th 2017. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Catherine, Colette, John, Paula, Denise, Fiona and the late baby Noeleen. Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving family, her brother Christy, sister Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her adored 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Emmet Rd., Inchicore, on Tuesday, between 5pm and 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. James’ Church, James’ St., followed by burial in Deansgrange Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros. ph 4574455.



The late Ann McNamara

The death has occurred of Ann McNamara (née Kelly), Gortnaskeha, Loran, Roscrea, on 22nd May 2017. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, daughter Michelle, son Francis, son-in-law Eamon, daughter-in-law Sabrina, grandchildren, Séan, Aron and Sarah, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late James Reid Armitage

The death has occurred of James Reid Armitage, Rathmore, Borrisokane, Tipperary.

Husband of the late Bertha.

Reposing at Bushypark Mortuary Brorrisokane on Tuesday, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm prior to removal to Borriokane Methodist Church, arriving at 8pm. Funeral service at 2pm on Wednesday, followed by burial in Modreeney, Cloughjordan. Donations if desired, in lieu of flowers, to Christian Aid.