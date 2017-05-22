Tipperary deaths - Monday 22 May, 2017

The late Maureen O'Connor

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Connor (née O'Dwyer Deb), Crossayle, Cappawhite, Tipperary, on May 20th 2017, peacefully in the excellent care of Sandra and Staff of St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish. Maureen, predeceased by her husband Jack and daughter Michele; survived by her daughters Betsy (Switzerland), Ger and Bernie (Bansha), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Monday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Tuesday at at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.



The late Richard Meagher

The death has occurred of Richard Meagher, Monanore, Toomevara, Tipperary.

Suddenly in the care of the Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brother John and sister Bridget McCormack. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Mary, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5.30 o'c with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 7.30 o'c, arriving at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Annameadle Graveyard.

The late Tony Brown

The death has occurred of Tony Brown, Knockbrack, Cloughjordan, Tipperary on May 21st 2017, peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Norah, sister Doreen, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Templeharry Church of Ireland on Wednesday at 2pm for funeral service followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to COPD & Irish Cancer Society.