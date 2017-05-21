Tipperary deaths - Sunday 21 May, 2017

The late Margaret Cahill

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Cahill (née Delahunty) late of Elmwood,Leugh, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving son Sean, daughters Cáit (Bennett) and Mairead (Kennedy), sons in law Sean Ryan, Gerry and Noel, brothers Jerry, Conor and John, sister Philomena, grandchildren Claire, Karen, James and Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday 21st May from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of St Cataldus, Ballycahill on Monday 22nd at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nr Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Jean Kearney

The death has occurred of Jean Kearney (née Winter) late of Sandymount, Dublin / Galbally, Tipperary. Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Gretta, Eddie, Jean, Peter and her two late infant children. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughter-in-law Marie, sons-in-law Peter and Pat, grandchildren Emma and Philip (New Zealand), Leon and Ellie, extended family and friends. Reposing at her daughter Jean’s home on Monday afternoon from 2pm. Removal on Monday evening to The Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, arriving at 5pm. Funeral on Tuesday morning after 10am Requiem Mass to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, arriving at 2.30pm approx. All enquiries to Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Directors 012857711.

The late Ina Murphy

The death has occurred of Ina Murphy (née Phelan) late of Towerhill, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Clane, Kildare / Abbeyleix, Laois. Predeceased by her son Richard , sadly missed by husband Louis, daughters Gemma Nevin and Sandra Markham, sons Jim, Damien and Stephen and brother Ger Phelan. Sisters Patty Kennedy and Biddy Nolan, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great-grandchild and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Saint Joseph's funeral home, Borrisokane from 4pm to 7pm this Sunday evening May 21st. Funeral Mass Monday at 11am in Saint Peters and Paul's Church, Borrisokane . Burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery, Clane, County Kildare.

House private Monday morning please. Family flowers only donations in lieu to North Tipp Palliative Care Team.



The late Bridget Sheldon

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Sheldon (née O'Halloran) late of Birmingham, England and St. Michael's Avenue and Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by her son Garry and brother John. Deeply regretted by her husband Bill, children Rita, John, Angela and Marian, sisters Phyllis and Ann, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal from Morton's Funeral Home, Northfield, Birmingham to St. Bridget's Church, Northfield, Birmingham on Tuesday evening, 23rd May. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 24th May, at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kings Norton Graveyard Birmingham.