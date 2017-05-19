Tipperary deaths Friday 19th May

The late Robert (Bobby) Powell

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Powell, Blean, Toomevara, Tipperary

Peacefully after a long illness, at home surrounded by his family, predeceased by his brothers Tom and John; will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Maud, sons Billy, Robbie and Trevor, daughter Claire, brothers Buddy, Ned and Joe, sister Mary, dearly loved by his 9 grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Blean on Friday from 3 o'c. Funeral arriving to Borrisnafarney Church on Saturday for Funeral Service at 1 o'c. Burial afterwards in Toomevara Graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson's Society.

The late Joe Nash

The death has occurred of Joe Nash, Cullen Village, May 18th 2017. Peacefully, at Deer Park Nursing Home, sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Ned, Sean and Dermot, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Ann-Marie, grandchildren Michaela, Patrick and Kelan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Cullen. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Bridget Phelan

The death has occurred of Bridget Phelan (nee O'Shea) Lisheenpower, Ardfinnan, and Clonmel, on 18th May 2017 peacefully in the care of Bramleigh Lodge, Cahir. Beloved wife of the late Ned Phelan and mother-in-law of the late Paul O'Neill, Rathard, Cahir. Deeply regretted by her loving family Robert, Mary, Deirdre, Christina and Eamon, daughter-in-law Catherine, son-in-law John Gerard and grandchildren Edward, Eimear, Aoibheann, Conor, Ciara and Áine.

Reposing at her residence on this Friday from 3 until 8pm with removal on Saturday morning to Ballybacon Church for 12 o'clock Mass and burial in adjoining cemetery.