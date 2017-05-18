Tipperary deaths - Thursday 18 May, 2017

The late Eileen Caplice

The death has occurred of Eileen Caplice (née Walsh) late of Caherghaul, Burncourt, Tipperary / Anglesboro, Limerick. Beloved sister of the late Sr. Margaret and grandmother of the late Ciara. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Miriam, sons Paul, Brendan and Thomas, sisters Alice, Ann, and Maura, brothers Michael and Willie, grandchildren Josh, Rylan, Jenny and Joe, son-in-law Tom, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on Friday from 5.30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice.



The late Hollie Gilson

The death has occurred of Hollie Gilson late of Coolbawn, Fethard, Tipperary. Beloved and adored daughter of Declan and Michelle Walsh, sister of Ewan and Dara Harcourt, Rachel and Nigel Walsh, fiancée of John Kearney, deeply missed by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and her wide circle of friends, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in South Tipperary General Hospital on Wednesday, 17th May 2017. Finally reunited with her brother Aaron and at peace.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel tomorrow (Thursday) 18th May 2017 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Cremation on Friday, 19th May 2017, in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.



The late Michael Grace

The death has occurred of Michael Grace late of Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Frank, beloved husband of Nancy and loving father of Liam, Mary B. (Dunne) and John. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Bridie Moloney and Peggy Sheahan (U.S.A.), daughters-in-law Kay and Collette, son-in-law Sean, his adored grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm followed by Removal to Ballywilliam Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Monsea Cemetery.

The late Evelyn Kearney

The death has occurred of Evelyn Kearney late of Cloran Old, Cloneen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Tina and Tracie, sister Phyllis, granddaughter Stephanie, grandson Jamie, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in Killusty on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Eileen McGrath

The death has occurred of Eileen McGrath (née Cuddihy) late of Inislounaght, Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City, Waterford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Beloved mother of Liam, Sinead, Eoin and Philip. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren Noah, Cillian, Hanna and Fionn, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery, Waterford. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Anna Morrissey

The death has occurred of Anna Morrissey(née Brophy) late of 56 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary. Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

House Private Please. Family flowers only.

The late Charlie Murphy

The death has occurred of Charlie (Joe) Murphy late of Toomevara, Tipperary / Ballylongford, Kerry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen and cherished family Martina (Cahill), Charles, John, Fiona (Kenneally) and Cathriona (Garrett), sisters Maimie and Phil, grandchildren, great-grandchild Tom, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Funeral arriving to Gortagarry Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in the Church grounds. "Donations in lieu of flowers, If desired, to St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh".

The late Margaret Stapleton

The death has occurred of Madge (Margaret) Stapleton (née Dennehy) late of The Bungalow, Ard na Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Deirdre and Kathleen, sons Richard and Brendan, ​daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Frank, sisters Teresa and Dorry, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at SS Peter and Paul's Church on Friday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.