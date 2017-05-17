Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 17 May, 2017

The late Nora Bassett

The death has occurred of Nora Bassett (née Fitzpatrick) late of Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary / Mountmellick, Laois. Predeceased by her dear husband Sidney and recently deceased sister Molly Hassey. Deeply regretted by her brother Larry, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore tomorrow, Wednesday evening, from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, to arrive at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.



The late Ann Coady

The death has occurred of Ann Coady (née Butler) late of 8 Hillview Tce., Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary / Shinrone, Offaly. Predeceased by her husband Christy, sadly missed by her sons and daughters Pat, Michael, Gerry, Martina, Margaret, Tracy, Marie, Christopher and Richard, her sister Phyllis, brother Matrin, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at her residence Wednesday, 17th May 2017, from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Thursday 18th May 2017, at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Gortnahoe.



The late Margaret Dee

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Dee (née Walsh) late of Geoffrey Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Fews, Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. Beloved wife of Mick and much loved mother of Tom, Pat, Joan (Hogan) and Kit (Barry). Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brother Patsy (Walsh), sister Biddy (Carey), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Wednesday evening from 6.00pm, with removal at 8.00pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Susan Hayes

The death has occurred of Susan Hayes late of 17 Cuain Deirge, Puckane, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Mary and Edward, her brothers Kevin, Wesley and John and sisters Margaret and Caroline, aunts and uncles, brother-in-law Danny. Also by Noreen, Ann and Pa, her nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh tomorrow, Wednesday, from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Puckane Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to St.Cronin's, Roscrea.



The late Joseph-Joe Kennedy

The death has occurred of Joseph-Joe Kennedy late of Summerhill Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Alice. Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Anthony and Philip, daughter Karen, his partner Joan, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Thursday, burial immediately afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.



The late Jimmy O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Jimmy O'Donnell late of O'Connell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his niece, nephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.



The late Jim Phelan

The death has occurred of Jim Phelan late of Shanballyanne, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarberry, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his sisters Bridget (Fleming) and Ellen (Scanlon) and brother Ned. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Pat and John, sisters-in-law Josephine and Margaret, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Helena’s Church, The Nire. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Marie Ryan

The death has occurred of Marie Ryan (née Bourke) late of Fishmoyne, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary and late of Cloniharp, Clonoulty. Predeceased by her father Thady. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, son T.J., daughter Bríd, her mother Mary, sister Elma, brothers Thomas, Martin, Patrick, Michael and Tadhg, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her home this Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Unit 4B University Hospital Limerick c/o Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh.



The late Peig Ui Faoilleachain

The death has occurred of Peig Ui Faoilleachain (née NÍ Géibheannaigh)

Nenagh, Tipperary

Peig Ui Faoilleacháin, (rugadh Ní Geibheannaigh), Baile Átha Cliath, An Astráil, agus Belleen, an Aonaigh, Co. Thiobraid Árann ar an 13ú Bealtaine go suaimhneach ina codhladh. Crónaíoch leis a iníon Deirdre, a macanna Pól agus Shane, agus a gar iníonnacha Lily Meabh agus Dearbhla, agus a Garmhac Rory. Igcomhluadar na Naomh go raibh sí. Aifreann ar maidin 18ú, ag a deich a chlóg, Séipheil Naomh Mhuire, Aonach.

The late Margaret Whelehan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Whelehan (née Geaney) late of Ciamaltha Meadows, Nenagh, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Jim and loving mother of Deirdre, Paul and Shane. Sadly missed by her loving family, granddaughters Lily Maebh and Dearbhla, grandson Rory, son-in-law Martin Ryan, daughter-in-law Helen, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.