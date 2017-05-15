Tipperary deaths - Monday 15 May, 2017

The late Joan Touhy

The death has occurred of Joan Touhy (née Boland) late of Church Street, Toomevara, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Her son John, daughter-in-law Anne, grandchildren Joanne and Patrick, great-grandchildren Lianne and Aj, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ballinree Cemetery. "Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea"



The late Tom Flynn

The death has occurred of Tom Flynn late of Ballydonagh Kilmanahan, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford. Funeral Arrangements later

The late martin

The death has occurred of Martin Gott late of Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved father of the late Darren and Oisín and brother of the late Serena. Deeply regretted by his mother Mary, daughter Emma, son Craig, brother Eddie, sister Marcella, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 7pm followed by private cremation.

The late William O'Donnell

The death has occurred of William (Billy) O'Donnell late of Market St., Cahir, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his brothers Jim and John, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The late Sr. Breda Quigley

The death has occurred of Sr. Breda Quigley late of Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Ballywilliam, died peacefully at McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick on Sunday May 14th, predeceased by her brother Ned and sisters Sr. Philomena, Mary Walsh and Nancy Byrne. Sadly missed by her Mercy Community, her sisters, Sr. Christine, Sr. Margaret and Tess Holland, her brothers John, Patrick, Tim and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Convent of Mercy, Nenagh on Tuesday from 3pm until 7pm followed by Evening Prayer. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary of the Rosary Church followed by burial in Convent Cemetery.



The late Michael Travers

The death has occurred of Michael (Mixie) Travers late of Boulabeha, Moyne, Tipperary. In his 93rd year. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Jim and John, sisters Bridget and Kay (Cuddy). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, sons Michael John, Eamon and Pat, daughters Mary and Elizabeth, sons in law Paraic and Neil, Eamons partner Karen, grandchildren Clodagh, Paddy, Daniel, Oísin and Niall, sister Mary(Cahill), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 16th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Moyne at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 17th May, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetery, Moyne.