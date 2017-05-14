Tipperary deaths - Sunday 14 May, 2017

The late Billy Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Billy Kavanagh, Glenconnor and late of Griffith Ave, Clonmel.

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Billy, husband of the late Kitty, sadly missed by his loving family Seamus, Norman, Delores, Liam, Sonia, Therease and Noel, sisters Kitty and Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Matty and Michael, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church at 6 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.



The late Kay O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Kay O'Keeffe (née Hooper), Abbey View,Wood Road, Clonmel.

Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family. Kay, sadly missed by her loving husband Patsy, children Shane, Ian and Kate, grandchildren Robyn and Arthur, daughters-in-law Ciara (Davey) and Ciara (Noonan), deeply regretted by her loving sisters Betty, Mary and Helen, brother Ben, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at her residence this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock with evening prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to St.Mary's church, Irishtown arriving at 11.45 o'clock for requiem mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to Rathbarry Church, Clonakilty Co.Cork.

House private on Monday morning please.



The late Bridget Sheldon

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Sheldon (née O'Halloran), Birmingham, England and St. Michael's Avenue and Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, on May 11th 2017. Bridget (Breda), pre-deceased by her son Garry and brother John. Deeply regretted by her husband Bill, children Rita, John, Angela and Marian, sisters Phyllis and Ann, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later



The late Michael Hunt

The death has occurred of Michael Hunt, Lisatunny, Ballinaclough Road, Nenagh, late of Ballinlough Road, Cork and late of A.I.B. Nenagh. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his son-in-law Paul Emerson. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen (nee O'Donovan) his children Michael, Anne and David, his adored grandchildren Andrew, Robert, Adam, Joni Sarah, Harry and Peter, his brother Donal,sister Mary Rea, daughters-in-law Denise and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Sunday 14th from 4pm until 7pm, arriving to St Mary of The Rosary Church Monday at 11.45am, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery, Nenagh. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.