Tipperary deaths - Friday 12 May, 2017

The late Nellie Cleere

The death has occurred of Nellie Cleere (née Maher), Ballintaggart, Callan, Kilkenny; and Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary.

Predeceased by her husband William and son John. Deeply regretted by daughters Mary, Marion and Eileen and grandchild Frances, sons Michael, Joe and Liam, her brother Richard, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballintaggart until Friday, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary in the house Thursday evening at 8pm.

The late Michael Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael Murphy, Ballynonty, Thurles, on 10th May 2017. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Friday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c, arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30 am followed by burial in Ballinure Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The late Matt Kennedy

The death has occurred of Matt Kennedy, Kilkeary, Nenagh, and late of Bunkimaltha, Toor, on May 11th 2017. Predeceased by his wife Joan, daughter Breda Connaire, sister Noreen Moynihan, brother Denis Kennedy. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Noreen, Joan, Theresa and Mairead, his much loved grandchildren Siobhan and Claire Corcoran, Ciaran and Eabha O'Brien, sons-in-law Mike Corcoran, Declan O'Brien and Mick Connaire, sisters Alice Bergin and Mairead Lloyd, sister-in-law Theresa Quinn, brothers-in-law Sean Lloyd, John Ryan and Gerard Ryan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 6 o clock to 8 o clock. Removal Saturday morning to St Joseph’s Church, Toomevara arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o clock. Burial afterwards in Templederry New Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to NCBI or TLC4CF.

The late Kathleen Collison

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitsy) Collison (née O'Brien), (late of Capparoe), Moneygall, Tipperary. Kathleen, wife of the late Paddy (Coll), mother of the late Anne. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry and Tony, daughter Bernie, daughters-in-law Anne and Teresa, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a wide circle of friends.

Private removal on Friday morning at 10:15am to Moneygall Church to arrive at 10.45am for Mass at 11am. Interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery.