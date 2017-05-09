Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 9 May, 2017

The late Hilary Quigley

The death has occurred of Hilary Quigley (née Darmody), Prior Park Drive, Clonmel on 7th May 2017 at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Wife of the late Liam Quigley). Very deeply regretted by her loving brother Cyril, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening at 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Phyllis Hurley

The death has occurred of Phyllis (Philomena) Hurley, Malahide, Dublin, and formerly Clonmel, on May 7th 2017 peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Tara Winthrop Nursing Home. Phyllis (Philomena) beloved wife of the late Desmond and mother of the late Brendan. Very sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Carmel, sons Michael, Dermot and Paul, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Madge, Teresa and Dorri, brother Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Wednesday with family in attendance 2o'c to 4o'c. Removal on Thursday to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide arriving for 10o'c Funeral Mass followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The late Bridget Ahearne

The death has occurred of Bridget Ahearne, Youghal and late of Fethard, Co. Tipperary, on May 6, 2017, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the management and staff at Youghal and District Nursing Home, Bridget, beloved sister of the late Kathleen and Ann (Fogarty) and loving aunt of Stella (Flavin), Deirdre (Harrington), Claudette, James and Dominic. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, The Strand at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the North Abbey Cemetery.

The late Patrick Hayes

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hayes, Woodfarm Acres, Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and formerly of Ballymore, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, on May 8th 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff of Our Lady’s Hospice Harold's Cross. Patrick (Pat), deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Ann, sons Mark and David, daughters Elizabeth and Judith, brother, sister, grandchildren Tom, Evan, Dylan, Lauren, Cassie and Arthur, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son's residence, 12 The Priory Crescent, Raphaels Manor, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, on Tuesday from 3pm. Arriving at St Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery, Holycross, Co. Tipperary, arriving at 3pm approx. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Harold's Cross Hospice.

The late Peggy Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Peggy Kavanagh, Carriglea Cairde Services, Dungarvan and formerly 2 Columba Terrace Thurles.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday May 9th at 11am in Cairde Care Services, Carriglea. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles. Funeral Arrangements Tom Drohan, Funeral Director.

The late Margaret Delahunty

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Delahunty (née McCullagh), Lacey Avenue, Templemore.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore for Requiem Mass and 11.30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. House private please.

The late Mary Hassey

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Hassey (née Fitzpatrick), Post Office, Templemore on 7th May 2017, in the loving care of Villa Maria, Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son-in-law Pat Crummey.

Deeply regretted by her son Jim, daughters Sadie Ryan, Breda Crummey and Rita Healy, her brother Larry and sister Nora, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Jerry and Audie, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Wednesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Ryan, The Fields, Ballinaclough, Nenagh.

Peacefully, after a long illness, in the wonderful care of Alene and Peter Curtin and the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home Nenagh, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Alice and his sisters Josephine, Bridie, Mary Ann and Alice. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Sr. Columba, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 6pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to Ballinaclough Church, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Killinaive Cemetery.