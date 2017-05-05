Tipperary deaths - Friday 5 May, 2017

The late Mary Finnegan

The death has occurred of Mary Finnegan (née O' Gorman) late of Shanliss Avenue, Santry, Dublin / Cahir, Tipperary / Down. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Séan, brother Richard, nieces AnnMarie Flynn and her husband Maurice, Sharon Burns and her husband Kevin, brother-in-law Felix Finnegan, his wife Annie and family, extended Finnegan and O' Gorman families, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reception of remains on Monday, May 8th, at 9.45am in Blessed Margaret Ball Church, Oak Park Ave., Santry with Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The late Patsy Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Patsy Fitzgerald late of Poynstown, Glengoole, Thurles, Tipperary. Patsy deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Willie and Eugene, sisters Madge, Joe and Marian, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Saturday 6th May 2017 from 4pm with removal at 7pm to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole. Via Mary-Willies. Requiem Mass Sunday, 7th May 2017 at 10am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late James Maher

The death has occurred of James Maher late of Shanakill, Templemore, Tipperary. To the inexpressible grief of his devoted wife Margaret, daughter Catherine, son Tim, brother Lar, uncle Anthony Broderick, aunt-in-law Mary Broderick, sisters-in-law Statia Maher and Annie Larkin, brother-in-law Jim Carroll nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close circle of friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.



The late Noreen Murphy

The death has occurred of Noreen Murphy (née Wade) late of St. Joseph's Avenue, Boherlahan, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Albert, deeply regretted by her loving sons Albert, Pat, Christy and Aidan, daughters Margaret, Mary, Geraldine, Esther and Olivia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Christy, sister Kitty, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Saturday 2pm followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Edmond O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Edmond O'Donnell late of 1 Marian Terrace, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Dublin. Sadly missed by his partner Maria, sisters Mary, Noreen, Alice, Majella, Patricia, and Anne, brothers Peadar, Gerard, and Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Tipperary, Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass Saturday at 2pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.