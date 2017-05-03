Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 3 May, 2017

The late John Burke

The death has occurred of John Burke late of Clareen, Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved brother of the late Willie C.C.Sp., Tom and Maureen and uncle of the late Liam and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Pakie, sisters Kitty, Breda and Eileen, cousin Bee Dawson, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Jerry, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Cummins

The death has occurred of Kathleen Cummins (née Mc Donnell) late of Cormack Drive & formerly of St. Joseph's Park, Nenagh, Tipperary / Ballinasloe, Galway.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann, Carmel, Teresa, Marion, Martha, Geraldine and Patricia, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Many's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Friday morning at 9.45am for funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Conlan's Nursing Home.

The late Ellen Duggan

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Duggan (née Davy) late of Ballacolla, Laois / Templemore, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sons Trevor and Francis. Beloved mother to Pat, Breda,Tom, Michael and Freddie, much loved grandmother to Robert, Felicity, Isobel, Anna, Kate, Erika, Adrian, Sophie, Josephine and Emma. She will be greatly missed by her family, her daughters-in-law Pamela, Madeleine and Teresa, sons-in-law John and Jim, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday 4th May from 3pm to 5pm. Arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Templemore on Friday 5th May at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sr. Geraldine Leahy

The death has occurred of Sr. Geraldine Leahy late of the Mercy Convent, Templemore, Tipperary / Donohill, Tipperary. Eldest child of the late Richard and Maisie Leahy, cherished sister of John, Noel, Maria, J.P., Richard, and sister-in-law of Mary, Chris & Helen. Beloved aunt of Damien, Richard, Noel (Donohill), Richard, John K. Portumna, grandaunt of Cathal, John and Darragh Richard. Deeply regretted by her family, extended family, Mercy Community Templemore, Sisters of Mercy South Central Province, relatives, colleagues, and past pupils of Our Lady’s Secondary School Templemore, her dear and loyal friends from near and far. Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Templemore, Wednesday, 3rd May, from 5 pm with prayers at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

The late Dr. Bridget Maher - O'Brien

The death has occurred of Dr. Bridget Maher - O'Brien late of Kilcummer, Castletownroche, Cork / Burncourt, Tipperary. Loving wife of Con, dear mother of Helen, Joanne and David, daughter of Nellie Maher and the late Richard, Burncourt, Co. Tipperary and sister-in-law of the late Mary Maher. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Margaret (McGuire), Aileen (McKenna), brothers Patrick, Denis, Richard, John, Tommy and Michael, sisters-in-law Margaret, Elizabeth, Siobhan, Marie and Deirdre, brothers-in-law Jim and Brian, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Lying in repose at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reception into the Church of the Nativity, Ballyhooly on Thursday at 11am followed by Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Cremation afterwards at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.



The late Maureen O'Brien

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Brien (née Butler) late of Kedra, Cahir, Tipperary.

Wife of the late Paddy, she will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Pat, daughters Jo (Lonergan) and Maura (Grogan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 12 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sheela O'Dea

The death has occurred of Sheela O'Dea (née Shee) late of Rices road, Bandon, Cork / Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Fergus O'Dea. Sadly missed by her sister Teresa Morton, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.Reposing at Newtown Park House on Wednesday, 3rd May, between 5 and 7 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 4th May at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Bandon, Co. Cork. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Enquiries to Bolsters Undertakers 023-8841878.

The late Kitty Ryan

The death has occurred of Kitty Ryan (née Kelly) late of 22 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary. In her ninety first year. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, mother of Patrick, Francis, Margaret, Rosemary, Valerie, Carmel, Gerry, Michael, Colette & John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 5.0 0with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.