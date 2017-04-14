Tipperary deaths Friday 14th April

Edward (Duffy) Kennedy

The death has occurred of Edward (Duffy) Kennedy, Baron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary, deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday from 3pm with removal to SS Peter & Paul's Church at 5.45pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Funeral thereafter to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Joan Fox

The death has occurred of Joan Fox (née Walsh), Castlepark, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Late of Main St, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral home on Saturday from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to Saint Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

Tony O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Tony O'Gorman, O'Gorman's Bakery, O'Connell Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at The Cottage Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Mary, Anthony, Dick and Oonagh. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Christopher, Jayne and Hollie, son-in-law Gary, daughters-in-law Miriam and Maureen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Thursday evening, with removal at 8.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Service on Good Friday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Sr Maureen Fahey

The death has occurred of Sr. Maureen Fahey, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town, and late of Convent of Mercy, New Inn, Co. Tipperary. Formally of Ballintemple, Dundrum, April 12th 2017, Sr. Maureen. Deeply regretted by her Community of Sisters, nephews and nieces (Hayes of Cahervillahow and Faheys Thurles), relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Mercy Convent, Rosanna Road, Tipperary, Good Friday, from 2pm to 6pm. Removal of Remains to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary for Para Liturgical Celebration at 11am on Saturday and funeral afterwards to New Inn Cemetery, Co. Tipperary. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Easter Monday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am for the Repose of her soul.

Mary McTernan (née Barry)

The death has occurred of Mary McTernan (née Barry)

Curravila, Silkenvale, Maynooth, Kildare, and formerly of Ryninch, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, April 12th 2017, peacefully under the excellent care of the staff at St James's Hospital. Beloved sister of the late Neilie, deeply mourned by her loving husband Gerry, daughter Claire, son Gerard, son-in-law Domenic, daughter-in-law Ursula, granddaughter Freya, sisters Breda (O'Meara), Joan (Scanlon), Pauline (Brasil), Teresa (Connolly), brother John (Barry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of very dear friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am funeral prayers, followed by burial afterwards in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.