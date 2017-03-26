Tipperary deaths Sunday 26th March

Dolores (Margaret) Boland

The death has occurred of Dolores (Margaret) Boland, Clashnevin, Nenagh, Tipperary, late of Rome, Italy. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her family at the residence of her brother Denis in Ballintotty Nenagh. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Breda (Spillane), brothers Sean, Denis and Pat, brother in law Sean, sisters in law Ann and Nuala, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to Ballinree Church on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Hospice. House private on Monday morning.