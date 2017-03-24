Tipperary deaths - Friday 24 March, 2017

The late Ita Delargy

The death has occurred of Ita Delargy (née Ryan). Late of Dalkey, Co. Dublin and formerly of Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Neil and loving mother of Tanya; sadly missed by her daughter, sisters Breda and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 25th March, at 11.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Dalkey followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the DSPCA.

The late Thomas Mackey

The death has occurred of Thomas Mackey late of 18 Rathunas, Swinford, Co. Mayo and formerly Terryglass, Tipperary and Archway, London. Sadly missed by his family, relations and friends. Reposing in Boland's Funeral Home, Swinford this Sunday evening from 4:30pm. Removal at 6:30 to Our Lady Help of Christian's Church, Swinford arriving at 7pm. Mass on Monday at 12o'clock, burial immediately afterwards in Midfield Cemetery.

The late John O'Brien

The death has occurred of John O'Brien, late of Bansha Road, Tipperary Town. Predeceased by his loving wife Josephine (Josie), son Martin, grandson John-Paul. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons John and Pat, daughters Marie, Phyllis, Geraldine, Margaret, Terry and Caroline, brother Georgie in Australia, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and close friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this, Friday evening, from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on tomorrow Saturday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private on Saturday morning please.

The late Helen Ryan

The death has occurred of Helen Ryan (nee Galvin), Hoare Abbey, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pakie, sons John, T.J., Patrick and Dessie, daughters-in-law Josephine, Anne-Marie and Evelyn, grandchildren, brothers Gerard and Denis, sister Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour tomorrow, Friday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by Burial in Dualla Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cluain Arann.



