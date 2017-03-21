Tipperary deaths Tuesday 21st March

The late Mary Ryan, (nee Delaney), Ballydine, Cashel

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Delaney), Ballydine, Cashel, Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the excellent care of the staff of St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Pre-deceased by her husband John and her brothers John, Dick and Dan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tom, Johnnie, Michael and Dan, daughters Mary (Shinnick) and Joanne (Nugent), her eleven grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her home this Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11:30am followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St Patrick’s Hospital.



The late Ellen Balsingham (nee O'Neill), Nenagh

The death has occurred of Ellen Balsingham (née O'NEILL), Rivervale Nursing home, Nenagh.



Late of Coolnamona Cloughjordan. Predeceased by her brothers Denis and Con and sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by her relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday from 7.30 o'c to 8.30 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 10 o'c followed by private Cremation.

