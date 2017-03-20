Tipperary deaths, Monday 20th March

The late Norah Hackett, Limerick Road, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Norah (Nonie) Hackett (née Costello), Limerick Road, Nenagh, and Borrisokane, Tipperary.

Late of Finoe Road, Borrisokane (Peacefully). Predeceased by her beloved husband Christy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Kevin and daughter Christine, brother Jack, grandchildren Killian, Emmett, Fiona and Sean, daughter-in-law Toinette, sister-in-law Norah, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o'c with removal to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7 o'c arriving at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Tyone Graveyard.

The late Ann Walsh, Falleen, Ballymackey, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Anne Walsh, (nee Walsh) Falleen, Ballymackey, Nenagh.

Survived by her husband Matthew, sons and daughters: Fergal, Deirdre, Claire, Billy, Maeve and John. Brothers and Sisters: Fr. Seamus, Liam, Frankie, twin brother Enda, Sr. Claire, Harry and Mary. Predeceased by Davitt. Sons and Daughters in Law: Moira, Peter, Paul, Ann, Tim and John's partner Aine. Grandchildren: Hannah Walsh: Billy, Hazel and Robert Coogan: Amelie, Matthew, Sian and Rowan Bolger: Clodagh Walsh: James and Charlotte Hanly. Rest in Peace. Reposing at St. Patrick's Funeral Home Dunkerrin on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Toomevara Church. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.



The late Sean O'Meara, Belleen, Nenagh, formerly of Lorrha.

The death has occurred of Sean (John) O'Meara, Belleen, Nenagh, formerly of Lorrha, Nenagh.



Sadly missed by his wife Peg, daughters Margaret, Marie, Valerie and Olivia, sons-in-laws Mike and John, grandchildren Michelle, Dervela, Liam, Aoife and Eoin, brothers Paddy and Seamus, sister Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at St. Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Monday evening from 4 p.m with removal at 7 p.m to St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha arriving at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial afterwards in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon, Nenagh. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Anne's, Roscrea or Rehabcare, Kilkenny. Rest In Peace.

