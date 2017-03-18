Tipperary deaths Saturday 18th March

The late Myra Hourihan

The death has occurred of Myra Hourihan (née Fitzpatrick), Nenagh, and formerly of Killonan, Ballysimon, Co. Limerick on March 17th 2017. Beloved wife of late Frank & mother of the late Eileen predeceased by her sisters Kay, Breda & Bernadette, brother Michael and sadly missed by her loving sons Fintan, Michael and David, sister Joan and brothers David & JJ, daughters-in-law Helen, Claire and Nina, sisters-in-law Eithne, Oonagh, Pauline, Anne, Marie and Eileen, bothers-in-law Noel and Dermot, grandchildren Molly, James, Ciara, Myles and Arabella, nieces, nephews, relatives and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday evening from 5o’c to 7o’c. Funeral arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 12 noon on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 12.15. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.



The late Raymond O'Rourke

The death has occurred of Raymond O'Rourke, St.Flannans Crescent, Ballinaclough and late of Ballintotty, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his brother Liam. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and his cherished daughter Marie, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Nicholas and Victoria, great-grandson Tyler, brothers Vincent, Jim and Gerard, sisters Maura and Bernie. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to Ballinaclough Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Ballinree.