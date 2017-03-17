Tipperary deaths Friday 17th March

The late Michael Clinton

The death has occurred of Michael Clinton, Glenaleamy, Silversprings, Clonmel. Surrounded by his loving family. Michael, beloved husband of Helen (Moran) and great dad to Simon and Gail (Killeen). Michael will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Ben, Kate, Tom and Ollie, daughter-in-law Roberta and son-in-law Maurice, brothers Pat and the late Peter, sisters Julie, Mary and Evanna, extended family and friends.

Michael will be reposing at his home this Friday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock, with removal on Saturday morning to St.John the Baptist Church, Powerstown for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Home Care Team.

The late Bridget (Bonny) Whyte

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bonny) Whyte (née Anglim), Willow Park, Clonmel and formerly of Ballyvadlea, Drangan, Co Tipperary, peacefully at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir on March 15th 2017. Sadly missed by her son Jonathan, daughter Joan, sisters Joan and Tess, God-Daughter Yvonne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Friday March 17th from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Visitation, Cloneen on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society, Clonmel.

The late Catherine Fennessy

The death has occurred of Catherine Fennessy (nee Kerwick ), Newcastle, Clonmel, and formerly of Ballynonty, Thurles.

Deeply mourned by her loving family, husband Michael, son Paul, daughters Cheryl and Laura, doting grandson Conor, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, relatives and her many friends, RIP.

Reposing at her family home from 5pm to 8pm this Friday. Removal to Saint Mary's Church, Newcastle, Saturday at 10.30am for 11 o'clock requiem mass. House private on Saturday. Funeral immediately afterward to Mollough, New Cemetery, Newcastle.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Friend

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Friend (née Rockett), Rack Hill, Carrickbeg and formerly of Kickham Street, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Friday from 3pm with removal at 5pm to the Friary Church, Carrickbeg. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late Seamus Kenny

The death has occurred of Seamus Kenny, Lower Waterford Road, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of Faugheen.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.45pm to the Friary Church, Carrickbeg. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late Donal O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Donal O'Dwyer, Ballypaudeen, Dublin Road, Cashel on March 16th 2017, peacefully at Cluain Arann, Tipperary. Donal, beloved husband of the late Marie and brother of the late Michael and Willie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Michael and Don, daughters-in-law Lila and Anne-Marie, grandchildren Lauren, Anna and Donal, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Brid (Breada) Power

The death has occurred of Brid (Breada) Power (née Ferriter), 17 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, and Ballyferriter, Kerry.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlour, Carrick on Suir, on Saturday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery.



The late Patrick Shelley

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Shelley, Cois Raille, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon and formerly Ballingarry Co. Tipperary, on March 16th 2017 (peacefully) at Portiunculla Hospital Ballinasloe. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Peggy, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Cathedral of the Annunciation & St. Nathy Ballaghaderreen arriving at 8pm. Mass of The Resurrection Monday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Carracastle Cemetery.